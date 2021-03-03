Maharashtra: Forest guard held for raping tribal woman

By PTI

THANE: A 25-year-old forest guard has been arrested for allegedly raping a tribal woman at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Monday nabbed Rakesh Patil, a forest guard posted at the forest check post in Washind, an official from Washind police station said.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 27, when the accused accosted the victim, forcibly entered her home when her family was away and raped her.

The accused later fled the scene, while the victim subsequently lodged a complaint, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, he said The accused is currently in police custody and further probe is underway, he added.