STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti moves J-K HC for her pending passport application

Mehbooba had applied for a fresh passport in December last year after its expiry on May 31.

Published: 03rd March 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has approached J&K High Court, seeking intervention in the issuance of her passport without any delay.

In her plea, Mehbooba informed the court that her passport was valid till May 31, 2019.

She has applied for issuance of the passport before the Regional Passport Officer (RPO) on December 11, 2020.

“The passport as per the instruction manual was expected to be dispatched within 30 days,” she said in her plea adding that the police verification was still pending.

“I submitted a representation to the concerned police officer urging police verification report be forwarded to the RPO so that there is no delay in issuance of the passport,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP chief in her plea also stated that despite representation, it appears from the record that ADGP CID for unknown reasons has not forwarded the police verification report to RPO yet.

She prayed that the court directs the concerned official for issuance of passport expeditiously, which is the fundamental right of the petitioner and guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The PDP chief has sought court directions declaring action of officials not allowing her to travel abroad as “illegal and unconstitutional”, violating her fundamental right to travel abroad as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The 60-year-old politician was put under preventive custody on August 5, 2019, the day when central government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories.

She was released in October last year after the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti ammu and Kashmir High Court PDP
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp