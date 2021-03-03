STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Row erupts over who represents coup-hit Myanmar at United Nations

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun spectacularly broke with the junta before the General Assembly on Friday in an emotional plea for help to restore ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Published: 03rd March 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Myanmar envoy to the UN flashes the three-fingered salute—a gesture supporting anti-coup protests. (File Photo | AFP)

Myanmar envoy to the UN flashes the three-fingered salute—a gesture supporting anti-coup protests. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Myanmar's military junta and the envoy sent by its toppled civilian government have launched contradictory claims over who represents the country at the United Nations, officials said Tuesday.

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun spectacularly broke with the junta before the General Assembly on Friday in an emotional plea for help to restore ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The next day the junta said the envoy had been sacked, but on Monday Kyaw Moe Tun sent a letter to the president of the UN General Assembly to say that he still holds the post.

"The perpetrators of the unlawful coup... have no authority to countermand the legitimate authority of the president of my country," said the letter obtained by AFP, referring to Suu Kyi.

"I wish therefore to confirm to you that I remain Myanmar's permanent representative to the United Nations," he added.

On Tuesday, Myanmar's foreign ministry sent a note verbale to the UN, also obtained by AFP, claiming Kyaw Moe Tun had been removed.

IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving

"The ministry of foreign affairs... has the honour to inform that the state administration council of the republic of the Union of Myanmar terminated the duties and responsibilities of ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun", the note said.

"At present, Tin Maung Naing, deputy permanent representative ambassador, has been assigned as the charge d'affaires ad interim of the permanent mission," the note added.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing that the body had received the two "contradictory" letters.

"We are taking a look at those letters, where they came from and what we will do," he said.

The United States backed Kyaw Moe Tun and hailed his "bravery," with a State Department spokesman saying "we understand that the permanent representative remains in his position."

"We will continue to oppose the military coup and we will continue to support the restoration of Burma's democratically elected civilian government," the US spokesman said.

UN accreditation and protocol committees will look into the issue and then refer it to the General Assembly.

Dujarric said that the UN envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, who is currently in Switzerland, "continues her conversations with various parties regarding the current situation."

On Friday, Burgener said that "it is important the international community does not lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime," and called for the international community to press for a return to democracy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Myanmar coup
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp