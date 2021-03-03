STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Woman raped after being fed intoxicants, accused arrested

The victim said she was forced to stay silent after being threatened that the video would be put out on social media.

Published: 03rd March 2021 07:35 PM

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ETAH: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man after being given intoxicants by another woman, who is a close relative of the victim, in the City Kotwali police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

City Kotwali SHO Pankaj Misra said an FIR has been lodged and both the accused, including the victim's relative, have been arrested.

The victim, who filed a complaint with the police on Tuesday, alleged that she was given intoxicants and raped by the man six months ago with the help of her close relative and a video was also made, police said.

The victim said she was forced to stay silent after being threatened that the video would be put out on social media.

The woman also said that she was being blackmailed and raped multiple times for the past six months.

It was when the accused rapist, a resident of Firozabad district, uploaded the video on social media that the victim refused to listen to him anymore and complained to the police about the issue, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said they had acted promptly on the complaint with the arrests made in the last 12 hours and further action is being taken.

