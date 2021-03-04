STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress stages sit-in protest at entrance of Assembly in Uttarakhand against LPG price hike

Before the announcement of the Budget at the Legislative Assembly at summer capital Gairsain, Opposition Congress alleged that the state government is ignoring the issue of inflation.

Published: 04th March 2021 01:19 PM

Congress protest

Congress MLAs protest outside Uttarakhand Assembly over rising fuel and LPG prices. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

GARSAIN (UTTARAKHAND): Amid Uttarakhand Budget session Congress state chief and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh along with other party workers staged a sit-in protest with the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders over the increase in prices, at the entrance of the House in Garsain.

Before the announcement of the Budget at the Legislative Assembly at summer capital Gairsain, Opposition Congress alleged that the state government is ignoring the issue of inflation.

Singh said, "The state BJP government is about to table Budget for the people but ignoring the increase in prices of LPG cooking gas cylinder including petrol and diesel. We want to turn the government's focus on the issue of inflation, the poor people are suffering due to this but BJP's leaders here is saying that there is no inflation, maybe they are getting a special package, that is the reason they are unable to see the inflation."

Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh has raised the issue of unemployment and job losses. 

