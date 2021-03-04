Jharkhand IED blast toll touches four as another jawan succumbs to injuries

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The death toll in the IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chaibasa increased to four after one of the three injured jawans died during treatment.

According to the latest report, Devendra Pandit succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Ranchi.

Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar were killed and at least three others were seriously injured in the blast in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the encounter with Maoists is still on while the injured police personnel are being airlifted to Ranchi.

Sources in the police department said that the incident took place when a joint team of Jharkhand Jaguar and CRPF were on a regular search operation in the Toklo jungles of Chaibasa.

The deceased jawans have been identified as Hardwar Shah and Kiran Auron, while those injured are Devendra Kumar, Deep Topno and Nikku Oraon.