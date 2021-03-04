STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra official seeks nod to tie horse on campus of collectorate

This unusual request was made by Satish Deshmukh who works as Assistant Auditor in the Employment Guarantee Scheme department in Nanded district collector's office.

Published: 04th March 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Horse

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NANDED/AURANGABAD: A Maharashtra government official from Nanded on Wednesday urged the district collector to allow him to tie a horse he wants to ride daily to reach his office on the campus of the collectorate, saying he cannot use a two-wheeler owing to problem in his spine.

This unusual request was made by Satish Deshmukh who works as Assistant Auditor in the Employment Guarantee Scheme department in Nanded district collector's office.

After receiving Deshmukh's application, Nanded resident deputy collector Pradeep Kulkarni sought a medical opinion including the view of orthopaedic experts on his request.

As per the written reply given by the Dean of Nanded-based Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College, the spine problem could possibly aggravate in such case if a person rides a horse.

"The person may receive jerks while riding a horse," stated the reply sent to Nanded district collector Vipin Itankar.

Deshmukh stated in his letter to the collector that he wanted to purchase a horse as he cannot use his two-wheeler owing to some issue in his spine.

"I have some issue in my spinal cord due to which I cannot use a two-wheeler to reach the office. I have decided to buy a horse for coming to the office in time. I request you that I be allowed to tie a horse on the premises of the collectorate," Deshmukh wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Horse
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp