Maharashtra reports 8,998 new COVID-19 case, tally at 21,88,183

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.66 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.39 per cent, the officials said.

Published: 04th March 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:02 PM

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 8,998new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 21,88,183, while the death toll reached 52,340 as 60 patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

The number of single-day cases went down as compared to Wednesday, although the per day fatality count increased. The state had reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases and 42 fatalities on Wednesday.

A total of 6,135 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 20,49,484. The number of active cases is 85,144 at present.



With 86,794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state's total test count has risen to 1,65,96,300.

Currently, 3,91,288 people are in home quarantine and 4,109 others in institutional quarantine.

In Mumbai, 1,104 new cases were reported during the day, which took its tally to 3,29,846, while the death toll went up to 11,492 with five fresh fatalities, the officials said.

A total of 933 people tested positive in Pune city, which took its total count to 2,12,189. With four new deaths, its toll went up to 4,583.

According to the officials, the new infection cases reported in Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation limits were 904, 492, 224, 276 and 389 respectively.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows:Total cases 21,88,183, new cases 8,998, death toll 52,340, recoveries 20,49,484, active cases 85,144, tests conducted 86,794.

