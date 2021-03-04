STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People should now be offered a choice of COVID-19 vaccine, feel experts

Interestingly, virologists and health experts claim that they would prefer taking Covaxin over Covishield for various scientific reasons.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Max Super Speciality Hospital Patparganj in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bharat Biotech, the maker of India’s indigenous vaccine Covaxin, announcing its interim Phase-3 trial data on Wednesday, experts and the scientific community who have been eagerly waiting for the publication of the data, now say that the government should consider giving a choice to people between the two available vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin.

“In any ideal situation, the government should give a choice of vaccination and vaccine. Now, the company is saying the vaccine has 81 per cent efficacy. We are waiting for the data to come out in public domain,” said Head and Neck Oncologist Dr Vishal Rao, who had written to the Health Ministry after emergency use approvals were given for both Covishield and Covaxin.

Interestingly, virologists and health experts claim that they would prefer taking Covaxin over Covishield for various scientific reasons.

ALSO READ | India made Covaxin 81% effective shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial

While the Union Health Ministry has clarified recently that no AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) deaths had occurred due to the vaccines, it may be noted that of those who died in many states after being administered the vaccine were given Covishield. 

Also, the data released by the Health Ministry in mid-Febraury showed that the proportion of AEFIs by Covishield has exceeded that for Covaxin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and many other leaders have been administered Covaxin.  

‘Covaxin covers more mutant strains’

A senior virologist, on condition of anonymity, said, “While most of the ministers took Covaxin and it was made to look like an attempt to rapidly scale up the vaccination campaign while showing that Covaxin is safe, I am sure there would be hundreds of scientific minds who have advised the PM to take the vaccine with an inactivated virus.” 

Covaxin is based on an inactivated whole SARS-CoV-2 virion, an old platform that is also used to make polio vaccines.

Inactivated vaccines do not replicate and are therefore unlikely to revert and cause pathological effects.

They contain dead virus — incapable of infecting people, but still able to instruct the immune system to mount a defensive reaction against an infection.

Covishield, which has 62 per cent efficacy, is based on the viral vector platform.

A chimpanzee adenovirus, called ChAdOx1, is the vector that has been modified to carry the coronavirus spike protein into human cells.

ALSO READ | Covishield worked faster in people already infected with SARS CoV 2, shows study

While the injected cold virus is harmless, it serves as an instruction manual for the body on how to fight against similar viruses. This platform is used for infections like Ebola.

“Virologists believe that Covaxin covers more strains of mutants. I would say that this also would add to Covaxin’s advantage,” says Dr Vishal Rao.

However, scientists, including Dr Rao, say they would still want to wait and watch and study the Phase-3 results.

While the Central Government is said to be sending doses of Covaxin from mid-March to all states, Karnataka has reportedly received 3,56,340 doses of Covaxin, of which just 8,468 (2.3%) have been used so far. It is Covishield that is being administered in the third phase of vaccination in Karnataka. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19 Covaxin Covishield
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp