UP man kills 17-year-old daughter over love affair, carries severed head to police station

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident of alleged honour killing, a man beheaded his minor daughter and reached the police station with her severed head to surrender before cops in Hardoi district late on Wednesday night.

As per police sources, the man got infuriated over his daughter’s alleged love affair with a youth whom he detested.

According to Hardoi SP Anurag Vats, the accused, Sarvesh Kumar of Pandeytara village under Majhila police station, was arrested.

Police sources claimed that Sarvesh, a vegetable vendor, had spotted his daughter, 17, in a compromising position with a youth Adesh, a distant cousin of the victim, a few days back. He had then made up his mind to kill both. “Sarvesh’s wife has also testified this in her statement to the police,” the SP said.

According to police, Sarvesh reached home around 3 pm on Wednesday and beheaded his daughter with a chopper.

Panic gripped the area when the vegetable vendor walked down to Majhila police station, about 2 km away from his village, holding the girl’s severed head in his hand with blood trickling down. He had left the body of his daughter bleeding at home.

But before he could reach the police station, a policeman stopped him and was shocked to see him carrying a severed head in his hands. On being asked, Sarvesh told the cop that he had beheaded his daughter and was going to the police station to surrender.



“We have recovered the beheaded body and weapon used in the crime. The accused has been arrested for the murder of his daughter,” said the Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats.

The cops added that the girl was studying in Class 12 and was the eldest among her four siblings– three sisters and a brother.

Meanwhile, a video of a police constable holding the head of the girl went viral on social media, following which IG Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh took cognisance and suspended the constable deployed at Mahila police station. She said that the responsibility of the police was to maintain law and order and they also must carry themselves in a disciplined manner. “The constable was holding the beheaded girl’s head and taking a stroll in the police station,” she said.