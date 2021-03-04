STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man kills 17-year-old daughter over love affair, carries severed head to police station

Panic gripped the area when the vegetable vendor walked down to Majhila police station, about 2 km away from his village, holding the girl’s severed head in his hand with blood trickling down.

Published: 04th March 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Murder, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident of alleged honour killing, a man beheaded his minor daughter and reached the police station with her severed head to surrender before cops in Hardoi district late on Wednesday night.

As per police sources, the man got infuriated over his daughter’s alleged love affair with a youth whom he detested.

According to Hardoi SP Anurag Vats, the accused, Sarvesh Kumar of Pandeytara village under Majhila police station, was arrested.

Police sources claimed that Sarvesh, a vegetable vendor, had spotted his daughter, 17, in a compromising position with a youth Adesh, a distant cousin of the victim, a few days back. He had then made up his mind to kill both. “Sarvesh’s wife has also testified this in her statement to the police,” the SP said.

According to police, Sarvesh reached home around 3 pm on Wednesday and beheaded his daughter with a chopper.

Panic gripped the area when the vegetable vendor walked down to Majhila police station, about 2 km away from his village, holding the girl’s severed head in his hand with blood trickling down. He had left the body of his daughter bleeding at home.

But before he could reach the police station, a policeman stopped him and was shocked to see him carrying a severed head in his hands. On being asked, Sarvesh told the cop that he had beheaded his daughter and was going to the police station to surrender.
 
“We have recovered the beheaded body and weapon used in the crime. The accused has been arrested for the murder of his daughter,” said the Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats.

The cops added that the girl was studying in Class 12 and was the eldest among her four siblings– three sisters and a brother.

Meanwhile, a video of a police constable holding the head of the girl went viral on social media, following which IG Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh took cognisance and suspended the constable deployed at Mahila police station. She said that the responsibility of the police was to maintain law and order and they also must carry themselves in a disciplined manner. “The constable was holding the beheaded girl’s head and taking a stroll in the police station,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Hardoi Murder UP murder UP Police
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp