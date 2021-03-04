Activist Varavara Rao’s release delayed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the Bombay High Court granting him interim bail, ailing revolutionary poet Varavara Rao’s release would be further delayed as a court in Gadchiroli has asked his family to file deposit papers in the format that they have specified.

Varavara Rao’s nephew N Venugopal posted on Facebook that they have collected the releasing orders from the Bombay High Court by depositing the cash security and assuring to provide property documents in five weeks. “But when we went to the Gadchiroli court, it said the documents should be in the specified format and would not accept the ones provided by the TS government,” he wrote.