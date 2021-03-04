STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Violence erupts after singer praised JJP MLA during event in Haryana's Jind, 7 hospitalised

This is a case of rivalry between the two groups in the village. Four people from one group and three from the other are injured, the DSP said.

Published: 04th March 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Siwaha village Sarpanch Ved Pal said that the violence erupted during a function where MLA Dhanda had been invited to join a religious 'bhandara'. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

JIND: A violence erupted between two groups here in Siwaha village on Wednesday over a folk singer allegedly "praising" Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Amarjeet Dhanda during an event, Haryana police said.

As many as seven people have been injured in the violence and receiving treatment in a civil hospital at Jind.

"This is a case of rivalry between the two groups in the village. Four people from one group and three from the other are injured. They are receiving treatment here at a civil hospital. A panchayat was held earlier in the matter. There are allegations (over firing)," DSP Pushpa Khatri, Jind, Haryana told ANI.

She further added that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Village Sarpanch Ved Pal said that the violence erupted during a function held in the village on February 27 where Dhanda had been invited to the village to join a religious 'bhandara'.

"My family was attacked. On February 27, JJP MLA Amarjeet Dhanda was invited to a 'bhandara' where a singer praised him, but they (miscreants) did not like it and created a scene. My brother was also injured and he is admitted here," he said.

Sarpanch alleged that Sunil, Devi Lal, Dharambir, Sachin and Anoop alias Kala protested during the event when the singer praised the JJP MLA on February 27. However, the matter was resolved soon on that day.

"On Wednesday, my brother Ashok along with two others were coming towards their village from neighbouring Pillu Kheda Mandi. But Sunil, Devi Lal, Dharambir, Sachin and Anoop were waiting for my brother and others on their way and later attacked them over the issue of singer praising the MLA," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarjeet Dhanda Haryana violence Siwaha violence
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp