STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will Upendra Kushwaha return to NDA? Former union minister refuses to reveal cards

The RLSP chief dodged queries about his numerous meetings, in the recent past, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his former mentor, whom he had revolted against a decade ago.

Published: 04th March 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Former union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday kept his cards close to the chest when asked about his much-speculated return to the NDA, but said the "future course" will be announced after a meeting of his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party scheduled next week.

The RLSP chief dodged queries about his numerous meetings, in the recent past, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his former mentor, whom he had revolted against a decade ago quitting the JD(U) and charting out his own path.

Kumar, on his part, replied with a cryptic "lets see" when he was asked elsewhere by journalists about the cornered Kushwahas possible return under his wing.

Kushwaha, who celebrated his partys ninth foundation day, told reporters "our partys national and state executives will meet here on March 13-14. The future course will be decided thereafter".

About his meetings with the chief minister, he quipped with a tinge of mischief "why do you want to stop me from meeting him".

However, to a pointed query about reports in a section of the media that the RLSP was all set to "merge" with the JD(U), Kushwaha said testily "it is you people who write such stuff. Only you can shed more light on this".

When pointed out that veteran JD(U) leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh has also said that Kushwaha was all set for a return to the NDA, Kushwaha replied "he is a senior leader. I cannot comment on him. I can speak about only what I have myself said in the past".

Kushwaha, who was then a JD(U) Rajya Sabha member, had parted ways in 2013 and floated his own outfit.

The BJP, which was in search of allies in Bihar after being dumped by Nitish Kumar, readily accepted the RLSP into its fold a year later.

The fledgling party won all the three Lok Sabha seats it contested, riding the Modi wave and Kushwaha, elected from Karakat, won a berth in the Union council of ministers.

He grew uneasy in the NDA a few years later and crossed over to the Grand Alliance on the eve of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, quitting his ministerial berth.

The five-party grand alliance fared miserably in the elections and the RLSP chief, who also suffered the mortification of both his MLAs and sole MLC joining the JD(U), burnt his bridges with the Congress-RJD combine ahead of the assembly polls last year.

He fought the elections as part of an alliance comprising, among others, Asaduddin Owaisis AIMIM and Mayawatis BSP.

The RLSP drew a blank though its leader was declared the "Chief Ministerial candidate".

Kushwaha and Kumar are understood to have agreed upon a mutually beneficial realignment.

The RLSP chief badly needs an opportunity to come out of political wilderness.

The chief minister, who has been outperformed by the BJP in elections, is now busy consolidating his grip over the "Luv Kush" combination, a colloquial term for OBC Kurmis and Koeris who have stood by Kumars side in the worst of times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha NDA Rashtriya Lok Samata Party Nitish Kumar JDU
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp