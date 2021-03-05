STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Ally Indian Secular Front not a communal force, says CPM

The Left also said that the alliance has been formed not with an eye on the elections only, but also for a fight for lives and livelihoods of people and secularism, and against attacks on democracy.

Published: 05th March 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) leaders Biman Bose, Sitaram Yechury, CPI chief D Raja, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the Brigade rally. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid allegations that the Left parties have joined hands with a communal force by forming an alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for winning the assembly elections in West Bengal, the CPI(M) has contended that the fledgeling party is different from fundamentalist communal forces.

The ISF was floated by Abbas Siddiqui, an influential Muslim cleric of Hooghly district's Furfura Sharif, last month.

The Left Front has agreed to leave for the ISF 30 seats as part of the Left-Congress-ISF grand alliance.

Seat sharing talks are on between the ISF and the Congress.

CPI(M) West Bengal general secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said that the alliance has been formed not with an eye on the elections only, but also for a long-term fight for lives and livelihoods of people and secularism, and against attacks on democracy.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP have claimed that the Left Front has joined hands with "a communal force" like the ISF.

In an interview published in Thursdays edition of 'Ganashakti', the Bengali mouthpiece of the CPI(M), Mishra said, "The ISF is not a communal force. It is different from fundamentalist communal forces."

Claiming that the huge turnout at the Brigade Parade Ground rally has muddled the calculations of the TMC and the BJP, he asserted that the ISF speaks of people belonging to Scheduled Castes, other backward classes, minority communities and also upper caste Hindus and Adivasis.

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance kicked off its campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal with a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on February 28.

Denying that the Leftists have given up their ideology for the sake of elections, Mishra said, "The Left parties have performed a historic responsibility in the state's present circumstances by forming the grand alliance."

He said that there was a need to forge people together in the face of alleged communal polarisation in West Bengal.

It is a wrong notion that taking the ISF on board the alliance will help the BJP bring the Hindus into its fold, Mishra said claiming that the Hindus are equally under attack like the Muslims and their lives and livelihoods are also at stake.

He claimed that the Leftists have always fought against both majority and minority communalism.

Claiming that communalism of the majority is a more potent danger between the two, the CPI(M) leader said, "This is displayed by Hindutva forces in India and Islamic communal forces in Bangladesh."

A concerted farmers' agitation has succeeded in giving the BJP a jolt, and bringing together deprived sections of people can help stop the saffron party in West Bengal, he said.

Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Secular Front CPM Left Front Abbas Siddiqui Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    What a certificate from CPM.CPM itself is Communal.It is anti-Hindu and Pro-Muslim.Evidences:1) Allied with Indian Union Muslim League to form Govts.in Kerala.2)It also encouraged and settled illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in W.Bengal
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp