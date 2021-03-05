STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bomb threat to Ambani's family: Maharashtra Home minister hands over case to Anti Terrorist Squad

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra earlier demanded to hand over this sensitive case to the central government agency National Investigative Agency (NIA).

Published: 05th March 2021 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

After the death of Scorpio owner whose vehicle was abandoned stockpiled with gelatin sticks near India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antillia, Maharashtra Home minister hand over this case to Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra earlier demanded to hand over this sensitive case to the central government agency National Investigative Agency (NIA). However, Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that Maharashtra police is competent to probe this case.

The dead body of Mansukh Hiren the owner of this said Scorpio vehicle was found at Mumbra, Thane on Friday. Devendra Fadnavis said Scorpio owner is one of the key witnesses in this case, is now found dead that increases the suspect and mystery deepen the further.

ALSO READ: Letter taking responsibility for car near Mukesh Ambani's house seems to be a hoax: Police

He also claimed that Mansukh in his statement earlier said that he had come to Crowford market in South Mumbai for some personal work when a bomb scare happened near Mukesh Ambani residence. As per police, his vehicle was parked under the bridge at Mankhurd and from this place, it was stolen by an unknown person.

“We want to know why Scorpio owner came to Crawford market? Whom did he meet there? All of these questions need to be investigated. We also got information that this same person had also called Sachin Waze who is investigating officer (IO) of this case twice in June and July of last year. Sachin Waze and Hiren’s What's app chat record also need to be checked because the terror angle is involved here. Therefore, this case needs to be given to NIA for a fair probe,” he demanded.

Fadnavis said that in this case, the IO Sachin Waze is from Thane, the dead body was also found in Thane and the along with Scorpio, another vehicle Innova which had come on bomb scare day was also from Thane.

“When the the incident happened near Mukesh Ambani residence that time also, before the local police, Sachin Waje reached first. Our suspect has been increasing in this case even though we do not cast any doubt on any particular individual,” Fadnavis said.

Sachin Waze refuted all allegations of Leader of Oppositions. Waze said Fadnavis is free to speak anything. “On that particular day, before me, several police officers went to the spot. All details are in the police record,” Waze said refused to speak more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Bomb threat
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp