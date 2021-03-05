COVID-19: Two brothers booked for breaking home quarantine in UP

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two members of a family were booked for violating guidelines against the spread of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Aggarwal told PTI that 10-year-old Kajal, daughter of Monu, was found to have contracted coronavirus.

Along with Kajal, her father Monu and uncle Pradeep were quarantined in their home for 14 days.

However, all three family members were not found at home when a health department team reached their place.

During inquiry, it was found that Monu and his daughter Kajal had gone to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir while his brother Pradeep was found working in his shop.

On the recommendations of the Shamli CMO, police registered a case against Monu and Pradeep under Sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act for violation of the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur warned the people that strict action will be taken against those found flouting the guidelines.