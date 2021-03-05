STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defence Minister Rajanth Singh appreciates courage of soldiers during Ladakh standoff with PLA

The Ministry of Defence stated, 'Defence Minister expressed his heartfelt appreciation and respect to the selfless courage displayed by the soldiers during the Eastern Ladakh standoff with PLA.'

defence minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended the Combined Commanders Conference of the Armed Forces and delivering the inaugural address he appreciated the selfless courage displayed by the Indian Army soldiers during the Eastern Ladakh standoff with Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).

The Ministry of Defence stated, “Defence Minister expressed his heartfelt appreciation and respect to the selfless courage displayed by the soldiers during the Eastern Ladakh standoff with PLA.”

Delivering the inaugural address, the Raksha Mantri dwelled on a wide spectrum of issues affecting the defence and security of the Nation. He spoke at length on the emerging nature of military threats, the critical role of the Armed Forces in meeting these threats and the anticipated changes in the nature of warfare in future, added the MoD.

Rajnath Singh joined the Combined Commanders of the Armed Forces for the Vivechana Sessions at the ongoing Combined Commanders Conference 2021 at Kevadia in Gujarat. Secretaries of Department of Defence, Defence Production, Department of R&D and Financial Advisor Defence Services also shared their thoughts on various relevant aspects with the Combined Commanders.

The annual Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) is the gathering of the Military Commanders from the three Services. The three-day conference, from March 4 -6, will have the combined apex level military leadership of the country reviewing the security situation and defence preparedness of the Armed Forces. Also the future plans will be discussed.

The two Vivechana sessions held over the day in the presence of the Defence Minister deliberated over a wide range of issues, some of them held behind closed doors. These deliberations addressed the ongoing modernisation of Armed Forces especially focusing on creation of integrated Theatre Commands and infusion of modern technology.

Issues like morale and motivation and promotion of spirit of innovation in the Armed Forces witnessed enthusiastic participation with useful feedback and suggestions from the soldiers and younger officers of the three Services.

India and China have positioned their soldiers at high altitudes along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020 after the Chinese troops clashed with the Indian soldiers. There have been disengagement from the banks of Pangon Tso but there is no decrease in the number of troops and the equipment from the area.

