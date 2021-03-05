EC seeks report on Trinamool's complaint about PM's photo on COVID-19 vaccination certificate

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has sought a report from the West Bengal chief electoral officer on the Trinamool Congress' complaint that the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate violates the model code.

A functionary said on Thursday that the state CEO has been directed to file a report to verify the veracity of the TMC's complaint.

Based on the CEO's report, the poll panel would decide the future course of action, the functionary explained.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal had on Tuesday approached the poll panel about the PM's image on vaccination certificates generated through the Co-Win platform being a violation of the model code of conduct in Bengal and other poll-bound states.

It had termed the picture a misuse of official machinery by the prime minister.

The model code came into force on February 26, the day the Election Commission had announced assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.