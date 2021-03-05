STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat records 515 new COVID-19 cases, highest spike in several weeks

As many as 405 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, taking the recovery count to 2,64,969, which is 97.33 per cent of the caseload.

Published: 05th March 2021 09:46 PM

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat recorded 515 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single- day spike in one-and-half months, which took the caseload to 2,72,240, the state health department said on Friday evening.

With a single fatality, the death toll rose to 4,413.

There are 2,858 active cases in the state now, including 43 on ventilator support, the department said.

Ahmedabad reported 115 new cases, followed by 110 in Surat, 103 in Vadodara and 56 in Rajkot.

So far, 12.37 lakh people have been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat while 2.90 lakh have got a second dose too.

No new case was reported in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, leaving it with a case tally of 3,379 and active caseload of five.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,72,240, New cases 515, Death toll 4,413, Discharged 2,64,969, Active cases 2,858, and people tested so far - figures not released.

Comments(1)

  • a.k.sehanobis

    It has to happen.Most of the Spectators in Motera Stadium are without mask and social distance.Such a callous attitude is reprehensible.Now pay with your own coin.
    17 hours ago reply
