Have not received No-confidence motion notice: Haryana Assembly Speaker

"...If I receive it, we will discuss it after eighteen members support the motion. The Opposition can bring it, we will take it forward as per the norms," Gian Chand Gupta said.

Published: 05th March 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: After Congress said it will move a "no-confidence motion" against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government in Haryana, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday said that he has not received any motion.

Speaking on the 'No Confidence' motion, Gupta said, "As far as 'No Confidence' motion is concerned, till now I have not received any motion if I receive it, we will discuss it after eighteen members support the motion. The Opposition can bring it, we will take it forward as per the norms."

He further said, "Today is the first session of the year, it is likely to last till March 16. The final dates will be mentioned after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting."

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kanwar Pal and Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed attended the BAC meeting.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said it will give a no-confidence motion to the Speaker against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government in Haryana.

Earlier the budget announcement was to be on March 10 but as per sources after the BAC meeting, it has been decided that the budget will be presented from 12 noon to 2 pm on March 12 and there will be no question hour on the budget day.

Gupta said that the Private Member's Bill was rejected as it was not in line with the rules as any matter which is sub judice cannot be discussed in the Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana Assembly speaker, said, "The Private Member's Bill which was sent by the Opposition leader was not in line with the rules because the matter is sub judice and nay matter which is in court cannot be discussed in the Vidhan Sabha, which is the reason it was rejected."

He said that only the Centre can make amendments to the Farm laws and not the state.

The budget discussion will take place on March 15. Haryana Chief Minister proposed to extend the session. Now the budget session will be till March 18 and actions will be taken to extend it till March 19 if needed. 

