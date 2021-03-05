STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first in dry Bihar, nine awarded death sentences over Gopalganj hooch tragedy

Four others received life imprisonment in connection with the tragedy in August 2016 in Bihar’s Gopalganj district in which 19 people had died and six others lost their eye sight

Published: 05th March 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first in dry Bihar, the special excise-cum-ADJ-II court pronounced capital punishment for nine accused and life imprisonment for four others over the hooch tragedy in Gopalganj district five years ago.

The hooch tragedy occurred in August 2016 in Bihar’s Gopalganj district in which 19 people had died and six others lost their eye sight.

The police after conducting a through investigation had submitted charge sheets against 14 persons while one of them had died during the investigation.

On Friday, the special excise-cum-ADJ-II court of Gopalganj after holding the named accused guilty a week ago pronounced the quantum of judgements including death sentences to nine accused and life imprisonment to four women accused.

All the convicts were found involved in the trading, manufacturing and smuggling of spurious illicit liquor at Khajurbai under the Gopalganj town PS in 2016 after the hooch tragedy.

The Gopalganj hooch tragedy had occurred after the state enforced prohibition with effect from April 5 in 2016.

Official sources said that those awarded capital punishment included Chhatu Pasi, Kanhaiya Pasi, Nagina Pasi, Lalbabu Pasi, Rajesh Pasi, Sanoj Pasi, Sanjay Chaudhary, Ranjay Chaudhary and Munna Chaudhary -- all residents of Khajurbani of the city police station. Those convicted with life imprisonment included Laljhari Devi, Kailaso Devi, Rita Devi and Indu Devi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Hooch Gopalganj
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp