J-K: Terrorists lob grenade towards police vehicle in Kupwara

By ANI

KUPWARA: Terrorists on Friday morning hurled a grenade towards the Jammu and Kashmir Police vehicle near the Kupwara bus stand.

However, the grenade did not explode and nobody was injured.

The terrorists targetted the road opening party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police when they were checking the local vehicles.

The joint forces have cordoned off the whole area to nab the terrorists.

Further investigation is underway.