Over 40 per cent medical officers positions vacant in Uttarakhand, reveals RTI

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has atleast 43% of medical officers positions vacant, revealed an RTI reply. Out of 2735, only 1560 positions are filled.

"This reveals a grim picture as Covid 19 pandemic is still raging while the vaccination programme is being implemented in the state," said Nadimuddin, Kashipur based RTI activist who filed the query.

The reply was furnished by state health department with data till February 1, 2021. Officials from state health department said that 492 doctors have been recruited or contract in last few months to make up for the vacant positions in the state health department.

Earlier, the information through RTI query underlined several factors including 'relieving' of 573 doctors between January 2018 to August 2020 due to their 'absence' from reporting on duty and 137 have left the job in last 10-years meaning the state health infrastructure grappling in limbo.

The RTI also revealed that 116 doctors are registered as 'absent' as they have not reported for duty for many months.

In July 2020, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who hold the state health ministry too had announced that the government will soon be appointing 763 doctors to fill vacant posts.

Till date, total 74464 people have been vaccinated for Covid 19 in the state out of which 47405 have received both doses of the jab.

Number of total active cases of Covid 19 till Friday was recorded 556 across 13 districts of the state with Nainital topping the list with 148 active cases followed by Haridwar (147) and Dehradun (138).