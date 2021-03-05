STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remains under house arrest, not allowed to lead Friday prayers

Additional forces have been deployed outside Mirwaiz’s Nageen residence in Srinagar and the area has been converted into a garrison.

Published: 05th March 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq(Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Senior separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house detention since August 5, 2019, and restrictions on his movement have not been lifted by the authorities, Hurriyat spokesman said.

The authorities had yesterday conveyed to Mirwaiz that restriction on his movement has been lifted and he was a free man.

The Hurriyat spokesman informed that police officials visited Mirwaiz’s residence last night to convey that he will continue to be under house arrest and will not be allowed to visit the Jama Masjid to offer Friday prayers or address the congregation there.

Additional forces have been deployed outside Mirwaiz’s Nageen residence in Srinagar and the area has been converted into a garrison.

“Some police deployment outside Mirwaiz’s residence had been withdrawn yesterday but today additional forces were deployed. There is heavy police deployment in all the roads leading to Mirwaiz’s residence,” the spokesman said.

Mirwaiz, who leads the moderate faction of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference,  has been under detention since August 5, 2019, when the BJP-led central government scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status and special privileges to J&K residents and bifurcated J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs).

After Article 370 revocation, Mirwaiz was briefly detained and lodged at a government guest house but a week later was shifted back to his Nageen residence, where he has been under house arrest since then.

Mirwaiz has also not been allowed to offer Friday prayers in a mosque. Prior to his detention, he had been giving Friday sermons at historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar, which is his stronghold.

The Hurriyat spokesman said the decision to continue Mirwaiz’s house detention has hurt the sentiments of people as they were eagerly awaiting his release from arbitrary house arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq separatist leader article 370 abrogation
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp