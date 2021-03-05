STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Assembly elections: Spotlight on Nandigram as Mamata announces her candidature

Baking on what it called pro-people politics, TMC won panchayat elections in 2008, the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and massive victory in the state Assembly poll in 2011.

Published: 05th March 2021 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee addresses an event to mark International Mother Language Day, in Kolkata,

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: With Mamata Banerjee’s announcement confirming that she will fight from Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore district, countdown to the high-octane West Bengal Assembly elections began on Friday. The chief minister’s decision has turned the spotlight on Nandigram again, 14 years after the area witnessed a fierce protest against land acquisition, which eventually contributed to the downfall of the Left Front in 2011.

“When I say something, I keep my word. I will contest from one constituency and that is Nandigram. I will go to Nandigram on March 9 and file nomination next day,’’ said Mamata. This is said to be a move to counter her once trusted lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari’s defection to BJP. The Nandigram constituency has become the talk of Bengal politics of late, ever since Mamata hinted that she might contest from there and Adhikari said he would ensure her defeat by over 50,000 votes.

Adhikari repeated this at a rally in the same district recently. ‘’She has decided to run away from her Bhowanipore constituency.  Had she contested from there, her defeat would have been secured. But she will have to return to Kolkata from Nandigram empty handed,’’ he had said. In 2007, a movement started in Nandigram following the CPI(M) government’s decision to build a special economic zone in the area.

The killing of 14 villagers in police firing triggered a movement led by the TMC which led to the fall of the Left.  TMC won panchayat elections there in 2008, Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and a massive victory in the state Assembly polls in 2011. In 2021, the picture changed  as Adhikari, a key player behind the Nandigram movement, joined BJP. Sensing a tough battle,  top TMC functionaries have started frequenting Nandigram. They are looking for houses where Mamata will set up her base.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal assembly elections Mamata Banerjee Nandigram
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp