STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur flown to Mumbai for treatment after complaining of 'uneasiness'

Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had recently got exemption from daily appearance in the court in Mumbai on the grounds of ill-health and security issues.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)

BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Bhopal MP and BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur was on Saturday airlifted to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of uneasiness, her aide said.

Thakur complained of uneasiness around 3.00 pm and was taken to the airport from her residence here and rushed to Mumbai in a state aircraft, her aide Sandeep Shrivastava said.

She was being admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, he added.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had recently got exemption from daily appearance in the court in Mumbai on the grounds of ill-health and security issues.

She had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for some health issues after the recent Parliament session concluded and returned to Bhopal on March 1, Shrivastava said.

Her lawyer JP Mishra said in Mumbai that she was being admitted to a hospital in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragya Singh Thakur
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp