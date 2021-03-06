STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Narayan Rane demands President's rule in Maharashtra

The BJP has sharpened its attack on the MVA government in view of recent controversies, including alleged link of Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod to the death of a woman.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP MP Narayan Rane on Saturday demanded the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra alleging "failure" of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in maintaining law and order and its "inept" handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Rane, a bete noire of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said he would write to President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding dismissal of the state government.

"The law and order in the state has collapsed, crime against women is on the rise and the economy is in a complete mess. The state government is unable to handle the situation. The state has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths," the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

The BJP has sharpened its attack on the MVA government in view of recent controversies, including alleged link of Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod to the death of a woman.

Owing to pressure, Rathod resigned last month as a state forest minister.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar recently attacked the state government over the post of Assembly Speaker, which has been lying vacant since the resignation of incumbent Nana Patole of the Congress.

"The election schedule (for Speaker's post) must be announced immediately otherwise there would be President's rule," the BJP leader had said.

Recently, the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiren, the purported owner of the vehicle with explosives parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, triggered a war of words between the opposition BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by the Shiv Sena.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP on Friday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident.

On Saturday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil alleged that suspicious death of Hiren is prima facie a murder.

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra in November 2019, after no political party was able to prove majority in the legislative assembly after elections, on a recommendation by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Later, the Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a coalition government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayan Rane President rule maharashtra Maharashtra'
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp