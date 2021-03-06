BSF kills Pakistan intruder along IB in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: A Pakistani intruder was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

The man was moving in a suspicious manner and he was challenged by the troops.

Later, he was shot dead near the border fence by a vigilant BSF trooper, officials said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Friday in the Anupgarh area of Sri Ganganagar-Bikaner belt, they added.

The officials said the body of the Pakistani man was handed over to the local police and a search of the incident area is being carried out.