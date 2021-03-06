Cops protect Gujarat Dalit's wedding procession after kin's request

By PTI

SABARKANTHA: The wedding procession of a Dalit groom was taken out amid heavy police deployment in Bhajpura in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Saturday after his family raised apprehension that "upper caste people" may cause trouble, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police DM Chauhan said a team comprising one deputy SP, one police inspector, seven police sub-inspectors and 60 constables was deployed in the village and along the half kilometre route of the procession to maintain law and order.

"The procession for the wedding of Naresh Vankar's son Durlabh went off peacefully with the support of villagers," he added.

There have been instances of friction among communities during such events in the state recently, mainly due to some people objecting to Dalit grooms leading their wedding processions on horseback.