‘India moving ahead on Paris agreement’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual bilateral summit with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven where the two leaders discussed a host of issues.

Published: 06th March 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

India_sweden

PM Narendra Modi greets his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven at the start of the online bilateral summit on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual bilateral summit with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven where the two leaders discussed a host of issues. “India and Sweden can deepen their partnership in several sectors, including smart cities, e-mobility, smart grids and waste management, as also on key priority areas like the important issue of climate change,” he said.

Modi said the shared values of democracy, human rights, rule of law, free and justice strengthen the India-Sweden ties. “Smart cities, water treatment, waste management, circular economy, smart grids, e-mobility, digital transformation and several other sectors have potential where we can deepen  partnership.” 

The prime minister said the issue of climate change is a priority for both nations and welcomed Sweden’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance. “India’s culture has always stressed the importance of living in harmony with nature. We are moving ahead on our commitments made under the Paris Agreement,” he added.

“The Prime Ministers welcomed the progress made in identifying specific areas of scientific collaboration in polar research such as joint research projects and participation in polar expeditions. The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, India and the Swedish Polar Research Secretariat will take this collaboration forward,” a joint statement stated.

“They agreed to intensify their collaboration within the framework of the Arctic Council to address global environmental protection and combating climate change.” Among the other areas that the leaders decided to cooperate include leadership group on industry transition, science, technology and innovation, trade and investment, healthcare and life sciences, defence among others.

