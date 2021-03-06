STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal polls: Left releases names for 39 seats, Congress & ISF yet to finalise

The Left Front, one of the allies of the grand alliance in West Bengal, announced its list of candidates for 39 Assembly seats on Friday.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Left Front chairman Biman Bose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Left Front, one of the allies of the grand alliance in West Bengal, announced its list of candidates for 39 Assembly seats on Friday. While Congress was given 12 seats and the newly-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) five,  the alliance partners could not come to a unanimous decision in four seats.

“We will contest in 39 Assembly seats and five of our candidates are women. We have inducted many young faces in the fray,’’ said Left Front chairman Biman Bose after releasing the list of candidates.Nandigram is one of the four seats for which candidates are still to be chosen. It is learnt that the alliance partners are yet to find a person to take on Mamata Banerjee.

The Congress and ISF are yet to announce their candidates. The Left is hoping for a change after faring miserably in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Other than the young faces, many candidates are aged between 40 and 50,’’ said Bose, the veteran CPI(M) leader.

The party’s state secretary Suryakanta Mishra will not contest this time. “We have decided to give young faces berths. In the recent past, the party’s youth wing showed impressive performances while campaigning against the Centre and the state government’s anti-people policies,’’ said the leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal polls Biman Bose Indian Secular Front
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp