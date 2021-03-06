STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Negative COVID-19 report mandatory for people travelling to Rajasthan from four states

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Rajasthan government to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

Published: 06th March 2021 12:31 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Friday made it mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to furnish a COVID-19 negative report on arrival in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired the meeting.

A COVID-19 negative report from an RT-PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to entering Rajasthan is mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, an official statement said.

The decision was taken in view of an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections in the neighbouring states.

Speaking at the meeting, Gehlot said it is a matter of serious concern that people are getting negligent in following the COVID-19 protocols.

He directed the departments of local self government, and information and public relations to again accelerate campaigns for creating awareness about coronavirus, the statement said.

All precautions have to be followed, Gehlot said.

He also said the COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on at a good pace in the state but there is a need to accelerate it.

He instructed officials to launch a campaign to encourage those eligible to get vaccinated to come forward and take the vaccine.

It was also decided at the meeting that anganwadi centres and schools for students up to Class 5 will remain closed till March 31, the statement said.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,21,123 on Friday with 195 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 2,789 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a health department bulletin.

A total of 1,584 patients are under treatment in the state, while 3,16,750 have recovered, the bulletin stated.

