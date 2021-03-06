Over a dozen cities in Uttar Pradesh set for makeover, fresh master plans to be drawn

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Over a dozen cities of Uttar Pradesh have been identified to be transformed in accordance with the growing urban requirements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, also figures among the 14 cities selected by the state government, which has decided to draw fresh master plans for them.

According to official sources, besides Varanasi, state capital Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) in the National Captial Region (NCR) are also on the list. The other cities are Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Agra, Moradabad, Jhansi, Mathura, Bareilly, Meerut and Saharanpur. Meanwhile, the Awas Vikas Parishad, the department of housing, has been entrusted with the onerous task of drawing fresh development plans for these cities.

According to officials, the department has started the process of selecting a consultant for the project. While the master plans will be based on the Geographic Information System (GIS), the government also plans to initiate changes in land use to identify proper places for all the amenities to be provided as part of the new plan which will include work to preserve historical sites and the general beautification and makeover of the cities.

The sources said the consultant preparing the master plans would be expected to determine land use as per the current and future needs of the cities including waterworks, sewage treatment plants, and garbage disposal centres along with rivers, airports, bus stands and military areas. It will also have the provision of the conservation of historical and religious sites, ponds, reservoirs, lakes, wildlife sanctuaries, if any, reserved forest areas and other protected areas. Army firing ranges will be declared “sensitive” areas.