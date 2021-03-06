STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pune-based Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote booked for 'promoting enmity'

Satish Kale, a leader of Maratha Seva Sangh, Sambhaji Brigade, lodged a complaint against him at Kondhwa police station in Pune city.

Published: 06th March 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against him, the police official said. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: A case has been registered against Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, prime accused in the Bhima- Koregaon violence case, for allegedly promoting enmity between groups through his remarks made recently, a Pune police official said on Saturday.

Satish Kale, a leader of Maratha Seva Sangh, Sambhaji Brigade, lodged a complaint against him at Kondhwa police station in Pune city.

Ekbote, who is the executive president of Samasta Hindu Aghadi, objected to the construction of a religious place for a minority community in Kondhwa and passed objectionable remarks that may "promote enmity between different groups", the complaint against him said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against him, the police official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milind Ekbote
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp