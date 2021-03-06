Rajasthan: Two minor brothers drown in water tank

By PTI

BIKANER: Two minor brothers drowned in a water tank on Saturday in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said.

The children were playing when they fell into the water tank.

Their mother tried to save them by jumping in but could not rescue her sons, Nokha police station officials said.

The deceased were identified as Raunak (5) and Devkishan (3), residents of RK Puram Colony.

Neighbours informed the police about the incident.

Police said the neighbours managed to rescue the woman who faced difficulty in coming out of the tank.

The incident happened as the water tank lid was kept open.