Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana and said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons.

Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said.

Asserting that historical facts cannot be denied, the chief minister said still there are some people who raise questions on the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Launching the encyclopedia in an e-book format prepared by the Ayodhya Research Institute, the chief minister said the construction of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya makes this launch of the Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana more special.

"This encyclopedia will motivate us to visit Ayodhya as it will introduce all to the untouched aspects of science and spirituality," he said.

"There are Sapta Puri, seven holy cities, which are considered as the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites. Out of these, Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi are in Uttar Pradesh. It is a matter of pride for us that a workshop has been organised by the Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.

The Chief Minister said parochialism and constricted mentality of certain sections deprived the country of its justifiable pride in history.

People who are misguiding the public for their own benefit and betraying the country will not be spared.

People who are creating false propaganda about India for money will face the heat," Adityanath said.

He urged people CM Yogi urged the people to not let go of the harmonious spirit of the nation by getting involved in petty communal disputes.