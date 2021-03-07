STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

168 Rohingyas living illegally in Jammu sent to jail: Officials

Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of India.

Published: 07th March 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU:Authorities here have sent 168 Rohingyas to jail after they were found living illegally in the city, officials said on Sunday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday had began a drive to collect biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying here.

The drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in the city without valid documents.

"At least 168 illegal immigrant Rohingyas have been sent to Hiranagar jail," a senior police officer told PTI. The verification process of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar was carried out at the MAM Stadium here amid high security, the officials said, adding further verification of the foreigners is going on, they added.

Under the drive on Saturday, biometric and other details, such as place of stay, of Ronhingyas were collected, the officials said.

The Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar.

Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of India.

Many political parties and social organisations in Jammu had urged the Centre to take immediate steps for the deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, alleging that their presence is a "conspiracy to alter the demographic character" in the region and a "threat to the peace".

More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to government data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rohingyas jail
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp