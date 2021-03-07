After over five months, Maharashtra adds 11,141 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

By Online Desk

Maharashtra on Sunday added another 11,141 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths. Around 6,013 patients were also discharged taking the total recoveries to 20,68,044.

Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections.

Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added.

The doubling rate of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 170.94 days which is now left with 97,983 active cases, the department said.

Currently, 4,39,055 people are in home quarantine while 4,650other remain admitted in institutional quarantine.

With 91,235 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra went up to 1,68,67,286, the department said.

Nagpur reported 1,073 new cases, followed by 993 in Pune city, 573 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 469 in Aurangabad, 384 in Amravati, and 200 in Nanded, it said.

Ahmednagar city saw 157 fresh cases, while Jalgaon and Nashik cities added 237 and 224 infections, respectively.

In other parts of the state, Nashik division reported 1,043 cases, Pune division 2,173, Nagpur division 1,860, Latur division 506, Aurangabad division 770, and Kolhapur division 115, the department said.

The state added 10,187 cases during the day and counted 47 deaths on Saturday. On 5th March, for the first time since October 17, 2020, the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10,000- mark.

An average of 87224 Covid 19 tests are carried out in Maharashtra and 11.68 per cent positive cases detections recorded. Pune district alone has 20 per cent active cases against the total positive cases in Maharashtra.

With the death toll reaching 52,478, the death rate stands at 2.37 per cent.

As of today, the total number of cases stands at 22,19,727 and the active cases are around 97,983.

In March, Maharashtra has witnessed the highest 0.41 per cent weekly growth in Covid 19 patients. Presently, the total active cases 88338 in Maharashtra that is the highest across India. The death rate is 2.37 per cent. @NewIndianXpress — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) March 7, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 21 lakh-mark on February 21 after adding over one lakh cases in almost 31 days to its previous tally of 20,00,878.

However, owing to fresh outbreak of infections in the Vidarbha region and in Mumbai and Pune, the next one lakh cases were added in just 13 days after February 21 to breach the 22 lakh-mark on Saturday, as per the data.

(With PTI inputs)