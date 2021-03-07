STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agri laws: Women to take centre stage at farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders

The organisers have laid out elaborate plans to let women farmers take centre stage and all the space under the sky to acknowledge the 'big but unrecognised' part of the farming community.

Published: 07th March 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers at Singhu border during their protest against farm laws in New Delhi

Women protesters at Singhu border during their protest against farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: From managing the stage, food and security to sharing tales of their struggles, and significance of taking part in the farmers' agitation, thousands of women farmers, students and activists will take over key roles at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites at Delhi's borders on International Women's Day on Monday.

Noting that women contribute significantly to the country's farming sector, the organisers have laid out elaborate plans to let women farmers take centre stage and all the space under the sky to acknowledge the "big but unrecognised" part of the farming community.

Thousands of women farmers especially from Punjab and Haryana will congregate at Delhi's borders on Monday and the day will be entirely dedicated to women farmers, activists and students, farmer leaders said.

Marked annually on March 8, International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

"To celebrate women's day, the stage will be managed by women, and the speakers too will be women. And there will be a small march at Singhu border, the details for which will be shared later. We are expecting more women to join at different protest sites," senior farmer leader Kavita Kurugranthy, who is also a member of the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), told PTI.

ALSO READ | Farmers agitation will continue till three agri laws are withdrawn: Rakesh Tikait

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for over three months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, around 15,000 women farmers along with college principals, teachers and social workers will join the protest sites at Singhu and Tikri borders, the organisers said.

"Women are a big part of the farming community but they don't get recognised. In fact, they work more than the men. Approximately 10,000 women from different parts of Punjab and Haryana will come to the borders to be part of the women's day program," farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said.

Sandhu said they have also asked women farmers to join the different protest sites in Punjab and Haryana on the occasion.

Women protesters will talk about their rights, struggles and significance of participation in the movement at the two stages at Tikri border, one of the organisers said.

"Women will be taking over security roles at Singhu border. Hundreds of women from different parts of Punjab are coming in vehicles and will join us at the borders tomorrow. We are expecting a gathering of around 15,000 people at Tikri and 4,000 people at Singhu to mark International Women's Day," said Jagmohan Singh of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), Punjab.

ALSO READ | Farm laws: Rakesh Tikait to hold rally in Madhta Pradesh's Sheopur on Monday

Farmer leader of Krantikari Kisan Union Avtar Singh Mehma also said that stage management at all borders will be done by women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Those delivering speeches on the stage will also be women, whether they are from a student organisation, a farmer organisation or simply an organisation doing social work," Mehma said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's Day farmers protests Farm Laws Kavita Kurugranthy Samkyukta Kisan Morcha
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp