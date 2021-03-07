STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alliance partners of Congress in Assam will not get any seat in first phase

The first list did not have a candidate for the prestigious Titabor constituency, represented by former three-time Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Published: 07th March 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Congress will allot no seats to its six partners of the Grand Alliance in any of the 47 seats that are going to polls in the first phase in Assam, a party source said on Sunday.

The opposition party and other constituents of the grouping are yet to officially announce their seat-sharing arrangements.

The Congress on Saturday night issued the first list of 40 candidates for the first phase of polling on March 27, for which the last date of nomination is on Tuesday.

A Congress source told PTI that the second list will be out late on Sunday night and it will consist of names of candidates for the seven remaining constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase.

The list will also have names of nominees for the second phase in which polling will be held in 39 constituencies on April 1.

The third and the last phase of the assembly polls will be held on April 6.

Since early morning on Sunday, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, AICC chief strategist Naresh Arora, state unit president Ripun Bora and other senior leaders have been deliberating on the second list at a luxury resort on the outskirts of Guwahati.

ALSO READ: Assam Jatiya Parishad announces second list of 50 candidates for Assembly polls

The party's Campaign Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi, Manifesto Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia and senior MLA Rakibul Hussain also took part in the meeting.

The first list did not have a candidate for the prestigious Titabor constituency, represented by former three-time Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Though a party spokesperson declined to comment on the probable candidate for Titabar, the source said that DesignBoxed Creatives, a political strategy firm engaged to devise the Congress plan of action for the polls, has suggested Gogoi's parliamentarian son Gaurav for the constituency.

"The AICC has also approved Gaurav's name for Titabar. Now, the party's state unit has to approve his name," the source said.

ALSO READ: AGP releases first list of 8 candidates, denies ticket to party veteran Brindaban Goswami

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a 'Grand Alliance' with the AIUDF, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming Assembly election against the BJP-led NDA.

The 2016 elections in Assam gave a fractured mandate and no party got an absolute majority.

The Congress had won 26 seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) bagged 13.

The BJP became the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the BPF had won 14 and 12 seats respectively.

The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Assam Grand Alliance
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp