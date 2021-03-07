STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to support district council candidates contesting in Bihar panchayat polls

There are 1161 posts of the district council in Bihar besides the elected panchayat heads, who are colloquially called 'mukhiya'.

Published: 07th March 2021 12:38 PM

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, a national party will make its political influence felt in Bihar's panchayat election. The BJP has decided to extend its support to the Zilla Parishad (district council) candidate for the first time in the state. 

Buoyed over the recent assembly elections results, the BJP has decided to support one candidate in every district board area in the upcoming panchayat elections. 

Sharing this at the state working committee meeting of the party on Saturday, Bihar BJP chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal announced that the national party will render its support to one deserving and fair candidate contesting for the post of the district council in every area of the district board.

“The BJP has decided now to support one candidate contesting for the membership of district council in the upcoming panchayat election,” Dr Jaiswal announced. He said that the candidates will be selected on the basis of their fair background by the members of the party’s core committee in every district.

In Bihar, the panchayat elections are due in April and May for all the posts of the panchayat raj system including the district council.

The BJP will support a total of 1161 candidates after screening them properly during the panchayat elections.

This time in Bihar, the panchayat elections will be conducted through EVMS for which the state government has already sanctioned Rs 122 crore.

BJP sources said that the party will gradually make its entry deeper into every panchayat this way because one member of the district council is elected by the voters of many panchayats.

