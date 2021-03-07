STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP wants to impose 'company rule' in country, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Farmers are apprehensive that they will turn labourers after the new laws are implemented, Akhilesh said.

Published: 07th March 2021 07:34 PM

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday equated the BJP regime with the British rule, alleging that the party wanted to impose a "company rule" in the country.

"There is no possibility that income of farmers is going to double. The truth is that whatever income farmers had also ended. The BJP wants to force a company rule in the country the way British captured India with the East India Company," Akhilesh said in a statement here.

Mentioning the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, Akhilesh said, "When thousands of farmers are raising an issue, the government should resolve it but the BJP government has forced its laws against farmers' will."

Farmers are apprehensive that they will turn labourers after the new laws are implemented, Akhilesh said.

Due to a stubborn attitude of the BJP, social workers of various countries have also supported the farmers' agitation in the country, he said.

"Time magazine has devoted its cover page to women farmers, who are participating in the agitation fearlessly," he added.

