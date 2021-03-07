STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former veterinary doctor of Tiger Reserve alleges harassment, writes to NCW

Dr Sharma who has been sent back to the state animal husbandry department also alleged that she was not allowed to participate in the translocation of tigers from Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Published: 07th March 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former senior veterinary doctor of Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) Aditi Sharma, who was on deputation in the forest department for the past five years, has alleged that a hostile work environment was created against her.

In her letter dated January 14, 2021 to the National Commission for Women (NCW), she wrote, “Since July 2020, these perpetrators- DK Singh (director, RTR), JS Suhag (chief wildlife warden), and Ranjana Kala (former head of forest force) have been creating a hostile environment for me at my workplace, interfering with my work, showing biasedness, due to which my health has been affected and I am under mental stress and depression".

Responding to the queries related to the matter, DK Singh, director of the reserve said, “The allegations made by her are being examined. As far as I know there has been no harassment at all".

Dr Sharma who has been sent back to the state animal husbandry department also alleged that she was not allowed to participate in the translocation of tigers from Corbett Tiger Reserve. 

In December 2020, in the first translocation of a tiger in Uttarakhand, a tigress brought from Corbett Tiger Reserve was released in the western part of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Aimed at tiger population management, total of five big cats from the CTR are to be relocated in the RTR.

The state forest department has planned total of five tigers to be translocated from CTR to RTR which includes two males and three female.

The officials added that around Rs 40 lakh has been released from the Central government for translocation related activities this year.

According to the last census, RTR had 34 resident tigers, including 32 in its eastern part, which is spread across 150 sq km area and two in the western part, which covers 570 sq km.

In September 2019, a team from National Tiger Conservation Authority visited the RTR to inspect the preparations for the tiger translocation process. The team had suggested that a soft release of a pair tigers can be done to the western side reserve.
 

