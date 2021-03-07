Raj Thackeray takes U-turn, supports refinery project in Konkan

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not to drop the Nanar Greenfield Refinery project in Ratnagiri. Interestingly, Raj Thackeray had opposed the same project when Devendra Fadnavis was the state’s chief minister.

After meeting the residents of Nanar locality, Thackeray had said the project would ruin the natural beauty of Konkan region. In a letter dated March 6 to the CM, Thackeray wrote if Maharashtra has to rise above the pandemic-inflicted financial strain, the Konkan and the state can’t afford to let go off the refinery project.

He said the project will not only benefit the Konkan region but the entire state. “For Maharashtra’s long-term gains, the state government needs to handle this matter in accordance with the welfare of all,” he tweeted. “The coronavirus backdrop has altered our perspective and the real context of situations. There is a serious contest to get investments into states and the country.

Some time ago, I read that a major international project was passed onto Bengaluru and the Maharashtra state government was trying its best to get it back. This piece of news was rather heartbreaking,” the MNS leader wrote.