STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP station master suspended after staffer attaches toilet pipeline to drinking water tank

The incident happened on March 1 in Garoth station, which falls under the railway's Kota division, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ajay Kumar Pal.

Published: 07th March 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

MANDSAUR: A railway station master was placed under suspension in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district after an outsourced sanitation worker attached a toilet pipeline to the tank containing drinking water, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened on March 1 in Garoth station, which falls under the railway's Kota division, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ajay Kumar Pal.

"A sanitation worker from a private firm attached a toilet pipeline to the drinking water tank, which was thoroughly cleaned after the error and tested for potability. Station master Chauthmal Meena was placed under suspension and the sanitation worker was removed from duty," Pal informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railways
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp