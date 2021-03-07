STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Satish Poonia, Vasundhara Raje indulge in yatra politics amid rift

BJP president JP Nadda’s appeal for unity appears to have failed to end the infighting in Rajasthan BJP.

Published: 07th March 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda being welcomed by party workers on his arrival in Jaipur Tuesday March 2 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR : BJP president JP Nadda’s appeal for unity appears to have failed to end the infighting in Rajasthan BJP. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje will begin a two-day Dev Darshan Yatra from Sunday, which is timed to coincide with her birthday on March 8 and is set to be a show of strength.

Raje will visit several temples in Bharatpur and Dholpur districts in east Rajasthan. While there will be no political rallies during Raje’s yatra, her loyalists are sparing no effort in getting supporters and people to gather in huge numbers and welcome Raje at every venue she visits. The aim is clearly to project her popularity.

To counter Raje, her arch rival and BJP state unit chief Satish Poonia will also be on a three-day trip of south Rajasthan, beginning Saturday. During the trip, he plans to visit the famous Tripura Sundari temple, where he will seek blessings for the upcoming Assembly bypolls, which are crucial for his future. In addition, the party has launched a week-long ‘halla bol’ campaign across the state from March 6 to 14. It’s apparently aimed at exposing the Congress government’s misdeeds, though political observers see it as an attempt to ensure that not too many workers flock to Raje’s yatra.

Miffed at her alleged sidelining in the party, Raje loyalists have been demanding that she should be the party’s CM face in 2023. They are planning to celebrate her birthday as ‘Swabhiman Diwas’.Nadda, who had visited Jaipur on Tuesday, had got Raje and Poonia to join and raise hands together in order to bridge the growing rift in the state unit. But the two camps have instead upped the ante.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dev Darshan Yatra Vasundhara Raje JP Nadda
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp