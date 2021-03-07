STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

The magic would happen in West Bengal on day of results, says Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP on Saturday fielded Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.

Published: 07th March 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Chairperson of the parliamentary panel Meenakshi Lekhi

Chairperson of the parliamentary panel Meenakshi Lekhi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'khela hobe' statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said that magic would happen on May 2 when the results of the assembly polls are announced.

This came after Banerjee threw a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, saying she is ready to play (khela hobe) one to one, while addressing a public gathering in West Bengal's Siliguri today.

The BJP leader hit out at the West Bengal CM and said, "The fuel prices in West Bengal are the highest. Rs 30 is levied as sales tax on petrol."

Slamming the WB CM, Lekhi told ANI, "She pretends to wear slippers but spends Rs 15 crore on advertisements."

The BJP MP said, "The election result will tell us whether the establishment of factories would have earned profits for TATA or the state lost in the matter. We will wait for the magic which is to be happening on May 2."

BJP on Saturday fielded Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.

"I am confident that BJP will win the state Assembly election in West Bengal," she said. Lekhi said, "The TMC came to power in West Bengal removing the Left to bring changes in the state but their deeds are the same as the Left party."

She accused TMC-led state government of stalling the development of West Bengal.

"People in West Bengal need a government with new hope and ideas," she added.

During the Prime Minister's rally in Kolkata today, BJP inducted veteran-actor-turned politician Mithun Chakraborty into the party. With this, Chakraborty joined the long list of former TMC members to join BJP including Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee and several others in the run-up to Assembly elections.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meenakshi Lekhi Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp