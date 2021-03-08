22-year-old lynched on suspicion of vehicle theft in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another incident of mob-lynching in Jharkhand, a 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of vehicle theft on Sunday evening.

According to the FIR lodged at Kotwali Police Station in Ranchi, victim Sachin Kumar Verma was trashed brutally by a crowd of over 40 daily-wage labourers for several hours for suspecting him in the theft of a mini-truck that was allegedly stolen from the area.

The deceased's family members also alleged that Sachin was also hurt by hot iron rods which caused several wounds on his body.

“As per the FIR lodged by mother Annu Verma, she was informed at 6 am in the morning that her son was being beaten by the daily wage labourers and the owner of the vehicle, Manoj Sao, at Neel-Ratan Estate in Naya Tola area.

"After reaching there, she found that Sachin’s hands were tied and he was being brutally

thrashed by the people there due to which, blood was oozing out of his nose,” said Inspector of Kotwali Police Station Sailesh Prasad. She also alleged that they were asking Sachin to say something and threatening that he will be thrown in the well, he added.

Prasad said that she informed the police who rescued the person immediately and admitted him to a hospital where he died eventually.

“FIR under Section 302 and other relevant sections of IPC has been lodged against four named and 40 other unnamed persons in Kotwali Police Station,” said the Inspector. Two persons, Alakh Deo Rai and Indrajeet, have been arrested while a hunt is on to arrest others involved in the killing after identifying them, he added.

Prasad said that initial investigations suggest that Sachin had no criminal records though, he was in a habit of drinking.

“Sachin possibly was caught after he was found roaming around in suspicious circumstances,” said the Inspector. The vehicle is said to be stolen but has not been reported so far to them, he added.

Locals, on the other hand, alleged that Sachin after being beaten by the daily wage labourers was handed over to the police and again was thrashed at the police station and finally succumbed to his injuries there only. They also alleged that the victim was also hurt by hot iron rods to his body.

“After thrashing him badly for the whole night, they handed him over to the police, where he again was beaten up by the cops due to which, he died there at the Police Station itself,” said a local. She demanded immediate arrest of the persons involved and compensation.