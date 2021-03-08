STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

22-year-old lynched on suspicion of vehicle theft in Jharkhand

The victim Sachin Kumar Verma was trashed brutally by a crowd of over 40 daily-wage labourers for several hours for suspecting him in the theft of a mini-truck which was allegedly stolen from the area

Published: 08th March 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another incident of mob-lynching in Jharkhand, a 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of vehicle theft on Sunday evening. 

According to the FIR lodged at Kotwali Police Station in Ranchi, victim Sachin Kumar Verma was trashed brutally by a crowd of over 40 daily-wage labourers for several hours for suspecting him in the theft of a mini-truck that was allegedly stolen from the area.

The deceased's family members also alleged that Sachin was also hurt by hot iron rods which caused several wounds on his body.

“As per the FIR lodged by mother Annu Verma, she was informed at 6 am in the morning that her son was being beaten by the daily wage labourers and the owner of the vehicle, Manoj Sao, at Neel-Ratan Estate in Naya Tola area.

"After reaching there, she found that Sachin’s hands were tied and he was being brutally
thrashed by the people there due to which, blood was oozing out of his nose,” said Inspector of Kotwali Police Station Sailesh Prasad. She also alleged that they were asking Sachin to say something and threatening that he will be thrown in the well, he added.

Prasad said that she informed the police who rescued the person immediately and admitted him to a hospital where he died eventually.

“FIR under Section 302 and other relevant sections of IPC has been lodged against four named and 40 other unnamed persons in Kotwali Police Station,” said the Inspector. Two persons, Alakh Deo Rai and Indrajeet, have been arrested while a hunt is on to arrest others involved in the killing after identifying them, he added.

Prasad said that initial investigations suggest that Sachin had no criminal records though, he was in a habit of drinking.

“Sachin possibly was caught after he was found roaming around in suspicious circumstances,” said the Inspector. The vehicle is said to be stolen but has not been reported so far to them, he added.

Locals, on the other hand, alleged that Sachin after being beaten by the daily wage labourers was handed over to the police and again was thrashed at the police station and finally succumbed to his injuries there only. They also alleged that the victim was also hurt by hot iron rods to his body.

“After thrashing him badly for the whole night, they handed him over to the police, where he again was beaten up by the cops due to which, he died there at the Police Station itself,” said a local. She demanded immediate arrest of the persons involved and compensation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mob lynching Jharkhand vehicle theft Ranchi
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp