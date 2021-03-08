STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam Assembly polls: Congress issues list of candidates for Titabor, two other seats

The candidate for Naoboicha is former minister Bharat Chandra Narah and for Dhakuakhana, the nominee is Padma Lochan Doley.

Published: 08th March 2021

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The AICC on Sunday issued the second list of three candidates for the prestigious Titabor, Dhakuakhana and Naoboicha assembly constituencies of Assam, which goes to polls in the first phase on March 27.

The party had announced on Saturday a list of 40 out of the 47 constituencies going to polls in phase one.

Congress' candidate for Titabor, earlier represented by former three-time chief minister Tarun Gogoi who died on November 23, is Bhaskarjyoti Barua.

The candidate for Naoboicha is former minister Bharat Chandra Narah and for Dhakuakhana, the nominee is Padma Lochan Doley.

The party has left Bokakhat, Dhing, Tinsukia and Behali seats for its allies.

The Congress is contesting the forthcoming polls as a part of the 'Grand Alliance' along with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI (M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

