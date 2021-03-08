STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam polls: Rs 4,58,600 cash seized in Sonitpur district

The owner claimed that he was on his way back after collecting the money from Mariani in Jorhat district against supply of vegetables, a police officer said.

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TEZPUR: A total of Rs 4,58,600 in cash has been seized by flying squads from different parts of Sonitpur district in lower Assam on Monday, police said.

An amount of Rs 1,93,200 was seized from a pick-up van by a flying squad during regular checking of vehicles at Genjengaguri in Dhekiajuli.

The owner claimed that he was on his way back after collecting the money from Mariani in Jorhat district against supply of vegetables, a police officer said.

Another seizure of Rs 60,100 was made by a static surveillance team from a vehicle at the permanent check post set up at Saikiachuburi, under Dhekiajuli police station.

The person carrying the amount claimed that the money was meant for business purposes.

An amount of Rs 1,08,300 was seized by a static surveillance team from a person during checking at Keherukhunda under Borchalla legislative assembly constituency.

A sum of Rs 97,000 was seized from a person at Gadhajuli (Dhekiajuli) by an another team.

Since neither of the owners could produce relevant documents against the source of money seized, officials said the cash was sent to Tezpur Treasury and they have been asked to produce documents and follow the necessary procedure for claiming the money back.

As per guidelines of the ECI, during the electioneering phase, the general public have to possess valid documents if they are carrying cash above Rs 50,000 and unexplained cash above that amount will be seized immediately and released only when proven that it is not related to the elections in any way.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six.

